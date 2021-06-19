Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$43.00 Price Target for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.74.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.16 billion and a PE ratio of -46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.