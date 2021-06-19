TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUIFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.