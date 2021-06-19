U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAU stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USAU shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

