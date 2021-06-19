U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives $12.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $482,051 over the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $11,640,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 726,580 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $7,742,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $4,690,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 834.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 199,099 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USX traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.57. 400,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,224. The stock has a market cap of $480.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

