UBS Group AG Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.53% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.28. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.