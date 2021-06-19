UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,772 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

