UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 212.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 526,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

