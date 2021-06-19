UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BHC stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

