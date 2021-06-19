UBS Group AG Sells 112,704 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.95% of Genesis Energy worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,182 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 415,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE GEL opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.74. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.