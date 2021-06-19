UBS Group AG Sells 879 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

XHE opened at $125.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $130.04.

