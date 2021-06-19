UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.64 Million

Brokerages predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $300.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.36 million. UDR posted sales of $305.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. 3,306,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,492. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 241.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,555 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

