UGAS (UGAS) Trading Down 10% This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. UGAS has a market cap of $2.19 million and $294,463.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00723283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00083311 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.