UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $224.51 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.46.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

