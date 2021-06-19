Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UNP. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.53.

NYSE UNP opened at $214.81 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

