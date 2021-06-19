uniQure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,068 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,576% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $32.87 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.77.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QURE. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $874,087. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.