United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

UNFI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,271 shares of company stock worth $9,635,557 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.