Universal Power Industry (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Shares Down 15.1%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN)’s share price traded down 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 522,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 683,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPIN)

Universal Power Industry Corporation engages in the development of certified offshore programmers database. Its database is used to locate and refer qualified programmers. The company also intends to offer programming services in an offshore floating vessel. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

