Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

USAP opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

