Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.92. Urban One shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 9,930 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $484.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

In related news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $126,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,150 shares in the company, valued at $880,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,298 shares of company stock worth $659,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

