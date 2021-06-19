Utrust Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $126.59 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00720729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083167 BTC.

UTK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

