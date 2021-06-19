VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 334,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 165,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,103. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.50. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.