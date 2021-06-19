Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.88 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 1.8803 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vale has raised its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VALE opened at $21.51 on Friday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Equities analysts predict that Vale will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

