Valmec Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:VMX)

Valmec Limited (ASX:VMX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.
Valmec Company Profile
