Valmec Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:VMX)

Valmec Limited (ASX:VMX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

Get Valmec alerts:

Valmec Company Profile

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, maintenance, and asset integrity services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; asset integrity and inspection; structural mechanical piping; electrical and instrumentation; and completions and commissioning services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.