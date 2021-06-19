Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 163,311 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.89% of Seabridge Gold worth $59,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

SA stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 0.83. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.