Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 157,788 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,788 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $127,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,129 shares in the company, valued at $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

