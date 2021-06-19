Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,547,087 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 504,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $48,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

