Van ECK Associates Corp Has $102.68 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,968 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $102,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.