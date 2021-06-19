Van ECK Associates Corp Has $67.52 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $67,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

