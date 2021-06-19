Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $90,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $124.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

