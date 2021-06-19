Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,140,218 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,475,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140,218 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $81,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.27. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.