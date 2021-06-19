Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $242.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

