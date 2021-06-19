Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3,670.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period.

VIS stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

