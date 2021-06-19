Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3,633.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.