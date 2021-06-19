Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

