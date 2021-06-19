Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Update

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEGPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

OTCMKTS VEGPF opened at $2.08 on Friday. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.