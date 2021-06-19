Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $2,452,716. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.57. 4,291,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

