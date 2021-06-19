Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 22nd

Ventoux CCM Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ventoux CCM Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTAQU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,519,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,725,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,665,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,150,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,605,000.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

