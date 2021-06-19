Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERO. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 411,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,315. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

