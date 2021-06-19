Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 766.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $15,892,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

