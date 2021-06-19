Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74. 3,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Get Vertex alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.