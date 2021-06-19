Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,281,000 after purchasing an additional 473,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.17. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.64 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

