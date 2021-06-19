VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.06 million-55.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.43 million.

VIAO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

