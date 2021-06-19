Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Critical Contrast

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vine Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 8 0 2.67

Vine Energy presently has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.73%. Given Vine Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vine Energy is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 14.60% 10.60% 6.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vine Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 6.41 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -707.50

Vine Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Vine Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2020, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 460,398 net acres, including 23,513 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 436,885 net acres in the Giddings Field located in Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Lee, Grimes, Montgomery, and Washington Counties, Texas; and approximately 1,160 net wells with a total production capacity of 61.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

