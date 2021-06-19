Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 99,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

