Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WKCMF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 671. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.