Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 7.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FMC by 43.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,800,000 after purchasing an additional 373,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC opened at $112.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

