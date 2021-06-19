Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 84,773 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,773 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.37 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

