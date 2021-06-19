Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,274 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,001 shares of company stock valued at $43,407,658. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.