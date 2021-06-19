Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 127.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. 14,937,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.19. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

